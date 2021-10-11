unilad
Sheriff Tempts Owner Of $2 Million Of Marijuana To Come Forward

by : Julia Banim on : 11 Oct 2021 15:21
A Florida sheriff has attempted to tempt the owner of a $2 million stash of marijuana to come forward in a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office wrote that the officers just wanted to do the ‘right thing’ and return the drug haul back to its ‘rightful owner’.

Addressing those who may ‘have lost or misplaced approximately 770 pounds of high grade marijuana’, Sheriff Ivey encouraged them to come forward ‘to have your property returned’.

Channelling a dry sense of humour into his post, Sheriff Ivey advised the owner to ‘contact our Narcotics Agents’, deadpanning, ‘We will be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property!!’

Continuing in a similar tone, Sheriff Ivey wrote:

All of us at one point or another in our lives have lost or misplaced something important and are always hopeful that a good and kind person will find our lost item and do the right thing by returning it to it’s rightful owner.

Since at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office we always strive to do the right thing, our Narcotics Agents are trying to identify the rightful owner of the approximately 770 lbs of marijuana that was seized from a mini-storage facility in Viera.

I mean, trying to identify the rightful owner of the property is the very least we can do, especially since it has a street value of roughly two million dollars!!

The sheriff went on to explain that all the individual in question had to do was ‘come down to our Criminal Investigative Services building on Gus Hipp Blvd in Rockledge and claim your property’, claiming that there was ‘absolutely no strings attached!!’

marijuana (Alamy)Alamy

Sheriff Ivey pledged:

Once we properly identify you as the rightful owner we will gladly return your property and also make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off!!

In fact, we are so excited to return something this valuable to its rightful owner that we are also going to throw in an all expenses paid extensive ‘staycation’ so that you can reflect for a while on exactly how much your lost property means to you!!

It’s unclear at the time of writing whether the owner has taken the sheriff up on his kind offer, but the post has certainly amused plenty of those in the local area.

One person commented that they ‘loved’ the sheriff’s ‘creative writing’, while another remarked that they ‘have the most savage Police Department’.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week

