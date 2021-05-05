Sheriffs In Los Angeles Frequently Harass Families Of People They Kill, Report Says

PA Images

Deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department continually harass families of people they’ve killed, according to a new report.

Compiled and released by the National Lawyers Guild, the ACLU, Black Lives Matter and other social justice groups, the report details shocking allegations of the LASD mocking, harassing and ‘intimidating’ families, whether they’re at peaceful vigils, protesting police brutality or going about their daily lives.

It reads, ‘From conducting unlawful arrests, to following family members while driving, to making rude gestures at grieving family members, the harassment has increased as families have begun to speak out more frequently and on larger platforms, rising to an almost daily occurrence for some families.’

The 37-page document includes accounts from the families of Paul Rea, 18, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in 2019, and Anthony Vargas, 21, who was killed by police in 2018 after being shot 13 times.

‘On an almost daily basis’ the LASD is accused of trying to intimidate Rea and Vargas’s relatives ‘by slowly driving by or parking in front of their homes; slowly driving by memorial sites; damaging items at memorial sites; and taunting family members with rude comments, gestures, smirks, and laughter’.

Deputies also allegedly follow family members as they’re driving, park outside their places of work, and take unsolicited photos and videos.

Stephanie Luna, the aunt of Anthony Vargas, said as per ABC 7, ‘Not only did they murder my nephew and traumatise my family, but they continue to re-traumatise my family by harassing and intimidating us.’

She added, ‘We faced everything from them removing religious items at my nephew’s vigil to them passing by our home waving at the kids playing in the driveway. They parked in the corner of our house. They went as far as following my sister who does not live in LA County.’

Rea’s mother Leah also said, ‘We can’t grieve… we’re too busy watching our backs or logging everything.’

In November 2020, a report into ‘whether the harassment of families by LASD patrol operations staff is occurring and the nature of said harassment following fatal uses of force’ found that ’employee conduct appears reasonable’ despite repeated testimonies against deputies.

While the LASD told Insider it wasn’t ‘familiar’ with the report and hasn’t responded to the claims from Vargas and Rea’s families, LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis has since filed a motion calling for both a fresh investigation into the claims of harassment and written policies to prevent further incidents – echoing the requests of the report – which unanimously passed.

Luna added, ‘We’re not going away. We’re not going to be intimidated. We’re not going to be silent.’