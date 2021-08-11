Shocking Footage Shows 13-Year-Old Boy Being Duct-Taped To His Seat By Airline Staff

CBS 2 Los Angeles

Footage captured on-board a plane appears to show a flight attendant using duct tape to keep a 13-year-old boy in his seat after he allegedly attempted to kick the window out.

The incident took place on Tuesday, August 10, about an hour into an American Airlines flight that was travelling from the Hawaiian island of Maui to Los Angeles.

Witnesses on the plane claimed the 13-year-old, who was on board with his mother, attempted to kick out the window next to his seat and became physical with his own mother before other people stepped in to help restrain him.

CBSN Los Angeles

A video taken on board the flight and shared by CBSN Los Angeles shows two passengers appearing to be standing over a seat, presumably in an effort to keep the boy in place. Meanwhile, a male flight attendant could be seen stretching out duct tape, seemingly using it to restrain the teenager.

See the footage below:

The plane, which left Maui at 12:30pm local time, was originally scheduled to land in Los Angeles five hours later, however, the disturbance on board meant the flight had to be redirected from Los Angeles to Honolulu.

Once the flight landed, the 13-year-old was taken into custody. CBSN Los Angeles reports that no one was injured during the events.

An American Airlines spokesperson cited by Business Insider said customers on the disrupted flight were re-accommodated on other flights or provided hotel accommodation.

They added: ‘Safety and security is our top priority and we apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this caused.’

CBSN Los Angeles

American Airlines staff faced criticism last month for again using duct tape to restrain a passenger on board a flight from Dallas Fort Worth, Texas to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The female passenger is said to have attempted to open the door of the plane mid-flight and to have attacked crew members, screaming that she needed to get off the plane.

Footage of the incident shared online showed staff members on board use duct tape to restrain the woman, even going as far as to put the tape over her mouth to prevent her from screaming. The airline later released a statement to say the female passenger had been restrained ‘for the safety and security of other customers and our crew’.

Following the release of the footage, social media users expressed the belief that the woman’s actions were ‘beyond [her] control’ and that airline staff handled the situation ‘poorly’.