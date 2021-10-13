Shocking Gas Station Billboard Captured On Video Outrages Viewers

@icecreamlando/TikTok

A billboard located at a gas station in the US featuring messages promoting racist views and white supremacy has left viewers outraged.

A TikTok video showing the controversial messages has since gone viral, with the billboard featuring statistics about the US population, views on President Joe Biden and what sort of history ‘matters’ in the US.

The billboard, located in Pennsylvania, has previously shown messages around who can ‘say the n word’ and white people ‘having rights too’ according to the user, and its latest update has continued to cause outrage.

Alamy

User @icecreamlando took to the platform to share a view from his car of the billboard as he watched the slideshow go on.

From a first slide reading, ‘God Bless America’, to listing statistics around the US population separated by ethnicity and stating ‘WHITE MATTERS!’, the billboard also featured a dig at current President Biden, with his name integrated into an image of a car’s empty fuel sign, concluding with, ‘White History Matters’.

In his original post, the TikToker comments: ‘As a Black man, picked the wrong exit to get gas in Pennyslyvania’, alongside hashtags reading: ‘#africanamerican #TeamofTomorrow #racism #JetPuffedSmourth.’

The original post has amassed over 9.4 million views, 2 million likes and 96,400 comments, with other users taking to the TikTok in horror that such a billboard was allowed to be put up. One said: ‘Wait till they hear Jesus wasn’t white.’

Another wrote:

DUDE WAS THIS NEXT TO THE VERY PATRIOTIC GAS STATION? I WAS THERE AND SEEN THAT SAME SIGN I THOUGHT I WAS GONNA GET SHOT.

A third commented: ‘That’s a really expensive way to say I’m a racist.’

Due to some racists taking to the post to deny that the slides contained any wrongdoing, in his most recent video, the TikToker showed examples of the billboard’s previous messages too.