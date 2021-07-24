Shocking New R. Kelly Sexual Abuse Allegations Come To Light

PA/rkelly/Instagram

R. Kelly is facing new sexual abuse and bribery allegations ahead of his trial in New York.

The R&B star has been held in custody in Chicago since July 2019, already charged with racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, forced labour, kidnapping, enticement and bribery, he is also accused of running a criminal enterprise that recruited underage girls for ‘illegal sexual activity’.

Federal prosecutors say they have evidence of further crimes committed by the 54-year-old dating back to 1991, including the alleged sexual abuse of a 17-year-old boy.

Prosecutors are arguing the new string of allegations are ‘directly relevant to and inextricably intertwined with the evidence of the charged crimes’, according to the motion filed on Friday, July 23, made up of 20 Jane Does and two John Does.

Kelly allegedly met the teenager at a Chicago McDonald’s in 2006, before inviting him to a party at his residence and later asking him to come without his family to the next gathering. ‘Thereafter, Kelly invited John Doe #1 into his studio under the guise of helping and mentoring John Doe #1 with his musical aspirations,’ the motion reads.

‘Kelly also asked John Doe #1 what he was willing to do to succeed in the music business and clarified that he wanted John Doe #1 to engage in sexual contact with Kelly. With that backdrop, Kelly then engaged in sexual contact with John Doe #1, in violation of Illinois law,’ it continues.

‘John Doe #1 thereafter introduced Kelly to, among others, John Doe #2, a close male friend who was then 16 or 17 years old and whose identity is known to the government, and Kelly sought to establish a sexual relationship with John Doe #2,’ the motion adds.

One woman, named only as Jane Doe #5, also alleged Kelly asked her to find ‘child pornography involving boys for him’ on the internet.

The filing also includes accusations of unlawful imprisonment, hush money payments, threats and psychological abuse.