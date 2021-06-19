Shocking Video Reveals Mother Pointing Gun At Girls In Shopping Mall

devils_lettuce21/lunaticoart/TikTok

Shocking footage of a mother pointing a gun towards a group of Black teenagers has gone viral after the altercation took place at a mall in Washington.

The Vancouver Police Department was called to the Vancouver Mall on June 9 after the woman, who was with her family at the mall, brandished the weapon towards the young shoppers.

Advert 10

Footage from the scene shows the mother standing in one of the shops and pointing the gun towards the teens, who could be heard shouting at her from across the walkway while mall security seemingly attempted to diffuse the situation.

See the video below. Warning: contains content some viewers may find distressing:

Advert 10

According to The Columbian, per Newsweek, the two families reportedly have a history of public disputes, and the mother allegedly claimed to have told law enforcement that she had been using the weapon to ‘protect her daughters’.

Videos from the scene have been shared across social media since the altercation, with TikTok user Theo noting that one shopper could be seen casually passing in front of the mother as she wielded the weapon.

Theo, who uses the TikTok handle @devils_lettuce21, told Newsweek he was ‘shocked’ at the sight of the gun, explaining he had never experienced such a weapon being pulled out in public before.

He noted: ‘No one knows what the person with the gun is capable of.’

Advert 10

@devils_lettuce21/TikTok

Taking into account that the woman pointing the gun was white, the TikToker explained that he feared the scene was ‘some racially motivated activity’ before he learned of the history of animosity between the two families.

Theo also drew attention to the man who passed by the woman as she held the gun, saying it was ‘crazy’ how unfazed he was and that it indicates how ‘gun violence is being normalised’.

A spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department has confirmed that no one was injured during the dispute, and that the woman’s gun was determined to be unloaded at the time of the incident.

Advert 10

In the wake of the events, the Vancouver Mall released a statement to say that mall security responded within 20 seconds of the gun being displayed, and that the mall has been ‘working closely with local law enforcement authorities to aid in their investigation of the incident.’

The mall also noted that the Vancouver Police Department has since ‘referred a charge of displaying a firearm against the woman with the gun to the Vancouver city attorney’s office.’