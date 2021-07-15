unilad
Shocking Video Shows Another ‘Karen’ Falsely Accusing A Black Man Of Stealing Son’s Phone

by : Hannah Smith on : 15 Jul 2021 13:18
Shocking Video Shows Another 'Karen' Falsely Accusing A Black Man Of Stealing Son's PhoneSleuth Media/YouTube

A Black man has shared how he was racially profiled by a white woman who falsely accused him of stealing her son’s phone.

Ya’Shear Bryant said he plans to press charges after being followed outside a Walmart in Moreno Valley, California, by a woman who threatened to call the police after accusing him of having her son’s missing phone.

Bryant’s footage of the encounter showed a woman stood in the parking lot of the store while appearing to be on the phone. He explained that the woman had begun following him in the store, and told him that she’d tracked the phone and located it by his car.

Ya'Shear Bryant says he was racially profiled in a Walmart (Ya'Shear Bryant/Facebook)Ya'Shear Bryant/Facebook

‘She runs up to me and says, ‘Excuse me, you have my son’s phone?’ I pull my phone out, and tell her I do not,’ he says, adding that he also showed her his money and ID. ‘The reason I’m not leaving is because I don’t have the phone. That’s why I’m not leaving,’ he adds.

‘I know I’m Black with tattoos, so she automatically assumes I have it,’ he explained.

While apparently waiting for police to arrive, the woman began following Bryant around the parking lot and back inside the store.

‘I’m definitely pressing charges. This is racial profiling. You guys see it on camera yourself,’ Bryant told viewers, before speaking to a store employee to explain what was going on.

‘I have a family. I’m a married man… I’m dealing with this woman’s irateness because her son can’t be responsible for a phone. That’s not my fault. But being racially profiled? That’s gonna be hers,’ he said.

It’s wasn’t too long before Bryant was proven right, with the woman’s son finding his missing phone in their car. Bryant immediately goes to ask the woman’s name, telling her he’s going to press charges, but despite having been clearly in the wrong, the woman responds, ‘No, you go f**k yourself,’ before leaving.

According to Complex, Bryant has no intention of letting the racial profiling go unpunished. He’s reportedly in touch with a discrimination attorney, and is planning on filing a police report against the Walmart Karen.

