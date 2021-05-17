Shocking Video Shows Derailed Train Containing Explosives On Fire After Bridge Collapses

Storyful

Residents of Osceola County, Iowa, have been advised to move to the centre of their homes following a train derailment due to the threat of the carriages exploding.

The train was carrying fertiliser and explosive ammonium nitrate when approximately 47 of its carriages came off the tracks near near Sibley, Iowa, at around 2.00pm on Sunday, May 16.

Advert 10

Firefighters from Sibley were the first to arrive at the scene, though responders from Melvin, Ashton, Little Rock and Ocheyedan, as well as hazmat teams, soon arrived to assist.

You can see footage from the scene below:

Loading…

Authorities determined the derailment was the result of a bridge collapse, while a fire that broke out after the crash was sparked by diesel fuel. Footage taken from above shows a thick cloud of dark smoke billowing from the derailed train, with carriages piled up against one another to the side of the track.

Advert 10

No one from the train crew was hurt during the derailing, but authorities established a five-mile evacuation radius around the scene and encouraged residents and businesses to move to a safer area in the wake of the crash.

In a post on Facebook, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office advised locals to ‘open windows on both sides of their homes and be positioned in the middle of their homes,’ explaining: ‘This is a safety measure in case a rail car explodes.’

Storyful

Mike Schulte, Osceola County Supervisor, told KTIV News: ‘We are asking residents to shelter in place in their homes… this is just a preventive safety measure.’

Advert 10

Robin Eggink and her husband Scott were having lunch nearby when they saw the large train slow down and come to a stop. Scott, who had previously worked as a train conductor, knew that it ‘shouldn’t have [come] to a stop like it was,’ his wife told The New York Times.

Before long, the couple saw the smoke and fire coming from the train.

Storyful

Following the crash, the Sibley-Ocheyedan ​​Community School District announced school would be delayed by at least two hours this morning, May 17, with a decision about the rest of the day still to come.

Advert 10

It added:

Be safe, and thanks to all our emergency personnel for their work to help us be secure in these times of crisis.

Officials set up a reception area for those needing shelter following the evacuation at the American Legion Hall in Ashton, with Robin Tysver, of Union Pacific Railroad, explaining that it is not yet known how long it will take to clear the scene.

Despite authorities determining that the derailment was the result of a bridge collapse, Union Pacific Railroad has said the incident is still under investigation.

Advert 10