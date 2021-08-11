Shocking Video Shows ‘Karen’ Telling Man To Die For Using His Phone

@scarns/TikTok

A shocking video has caught a ‘Karen’ telling a man to ‘just die’ for using his mobile phone.

The TikTok video, posted by user @scarns, shows a man being confronted by a woman over using his mobile phone in public.

In the video, the woman, who the TikToker has called ‘another Karen’, lectures the man and his friends over why he should not be using a mobile phone.

The video shows the woman informing the man about her belief that by using his mobile phone, he is harming other people around him, with its ‘blue waves’.

The video begins with footage of the woman yelling at the man and his friends: ‘I don’t care, why don’t you guys just go die. I don’t care. You’re a millennial, just die. Just die.’

The man rebuts the woman, saying that she is actually more likely to die before him. He then accuses the woman of going around ‘preaching misinformation’.

To which the woman says: ‘Guess what, I’m older than you so I’ve had a longer life. You’re going to have a shorter life and that’s sad, because we weren’t exposed to this sh*t’.

In a follow-up video, more of the conversation between the woman and group is shown. The woman warns the young people to ‘Protect yourselves. Protect your brains. Okay? Protect our air.’

The man admits: ‘See that’s good advice. If you had led without instead of that you were a fake neuroscientist, I probably would have listened.’

The woman goes on to say how ‘every time these wires go up, they’re frying us, they’re frying the trees’. The man counters her claim, asking, ‘Says who?’ The woman replies: ‘Says me’.

The man questions the woman’s authority to speak on the topic, while the woman just explains that ‘you feel it, everyone feels it’, adding that she feels a ‘ringing in her ears’ and that ‘you can have numbness in your hands and your feet’ from the blue light.

When the man and his friend say they had never felt that, and suggest the woman perhaps has an ‘underlying medical condition’ instead, the woman explains that she lives ‘very close to the wires’ and that her apartment has cell towers ‘pointing towards it’.

One of the man’s friends asks how the conversation got brought up, to which the man replies: ‘She came up to me when you guys were in the coffee shop and she said my blue waves are harming other people and it’s a f*cking problem, I think those were the exact words’.

The initial video has amassed more than 988,600 views, 111,000 likes and 1,665 comments, with other TikTokers taking to the comments to express their amusement at the argument. One said: ‘Dude love the guy who’s arguing with her.’

Another commented:

There really is people who ain’t happy with themselves and they have to go ruin other peoples days.

A third wrote: ‘LMFAOOOO THE WAY NOTHING SHE SAID MADE SENSE.’

While some of the woman’s points make sense, as mobile phones do emit blue light and aren’t the best for one’s health, some of her rationale behind her argument seems questionable.