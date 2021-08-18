Shocking Video Shows Teacher Terrorising Neighbourhood With Racist Rant After Calling Children ‘Half-Breeds’

NBC2 News

A Florida woman caught on video hurling racist and ableist insults at a family has been identified as a local school teacher.

Footage emerged of a woman honking her horn and shouting abuse from her car window at a mother and her kids while they were out walking in a private neighbourhood.

The Collier County School District, near Fort Myers, Florida, has since confirmed that the woman, dubbed ‘Kings Lake Karen’ by neighbours, has been placed on administrative leave from her role as an exceptional student education specialist at a local elementary school.

The woman, who has been identified by local news station NBC 2 as Patricia Schmidt, was filmed by the family as she wound her window down to begin a tirade against them, apparently incensed that they were walking along a footpath intended for local residents.

‘Your son must be special ed. He’s a r*****. Your son is a r*****,’ Schmidt can be hear screaming at the mother in the shocking rant, before going on to yell, ‘Are they your mulatto kids? You had sex with a black guy? Your kids are half-breeds. Look at them.’

Local residents told WINK News that the teacher habitually hurled verbal abuse at families in the area, with one person saying, ‘I can guarantee you that’s not the first mother and children she’s done that to. I’ve seen her do it to people. I’ve seen her yell at people, I don’t know how many times.’

When told that Schmidt was a school teacher, the mother targeted in the incident said she was shocked and worried for the kids she taught, telling NBC 2, ‘Who knows how she’s treating them in the classroom when their parents aren’t there to defend them?’

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has said that no legal action can be taken against Schmidt as the rant was not a crime, however a local defence attorney described the abuse as ‘reprehensible’, adding, ‘I think it shows somebody who is mentally unbalanced. It sounds like she needs help.’

