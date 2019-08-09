Shooter On The Run After Killing Two People On Houston Freeway

CNN

A gunman is reportedly on the run in Houston, Texas, after apparently killing two people in a car on the freeway.

Police were alerted to the scene at around 5.55pm local time, with reports of a traffic incident. However, when they arrived on the scene they found a shooting had taken place.

According to reports, the incident started when two cars, headed eastbound on Interstate 10, were involved in a collision. As Houston Police Assistant Chief Bobby Dobbins said: ‘One of the vehicles struck the other vehicle and spun it out … similar to a pit maneuver.’

According to Dobbins, two occupants in one of the cars rammed the other, they then got out and one was seen to be carrying a weapon, CNN reports.

The gunman has been described as a Hispanic male. He allegedly fired multiple shots at the second car after it had been rammed, and pursued it as it rolled downhill.

Upon searching the victim’s car, police reportedly found drugs. The two occupants, both middle-aged black men, have not yet been identified.

HPD investigators are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred at 5:55 pm at IH10 East Freeway at Federal Road where 2 people have been shot and are deceased. The freeway will be closed for investigation. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. A PIO is en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 8, 2019

Dobbins added:

He got in front of the vehicle and fired rounds into the front windshield of the vehicle Road rage? An accident? Narcotics? We just don’t know, yet so I won’t speculate.

KTRK

The assistant police chief added one witness, who had a pistol in his car, fired several shots at the gunman as he turned towards him. The gunman, who was reportedly carrying an assault-style rifle, then ran back up the hill, got back in his own car and sped away.

Dobbins said:

We don’t have a good description of the (shooter’s) vehicle. We believe it was a sedan, but we cannot tell you the model yet.

Currently, both suspects have not been apprehended. Police are considering all possible motives and the investigation is on going.

Asst Chief Dobbins provides update on East Freeway shooting https://t.co/mapVcLmp7g — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 9, 2019

Witnesses apparently provided CPR to the victims until emergency services arrived, though both victims died at the scene, USA TODAY reports.

Houston police are urging witnesses to come forward with any information they may have. The section of the I-10 in Houston remained closed for the continuing investigation, and police are searching for both occupants of the suspect’s vehicle.

