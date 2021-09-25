Shoplifters Should Be Spared Jail, Police Chief Says

Alamy

Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Hampshire, has argued that short sentences do not work for a low-level crime like shoplifting, and that the focus should be on rehabilitation instead.

Jones has expressed her belief that jail sentences should be reserved for violent crimes and sex offences, and that retailers should help fund rehabilitation – comments that were met with backlash.

Advert 10

The British Retail Consortium went as far as to say that her plan was ‘little different to suggesting that households who are burgled should pay for the rehabilitation of the burglars’.

The PCC praised a Co-op scheme in Birmingham that helps prolific offenders turn their lives around. Central England Co-op pledged 240 stores in 16 counties to take part in the scheme, which has seen great success.

Advocating for a similar scheme in Hampshire, Jones stressed, ‘We need a review of the way that sentencing in this country is done.’

Advert 10

While she stated that it would not be compulsory for retailers to take part, she encouraged their involvement in rehabilitating shoplifters.

Members of the British Retail Consortium have spoken out against this plan, with member Tom Ironside arguing, ‘It is irresponsible to suggest that shoplifting should not be treated seriously.’

Alamy

In October 2005, Jones was appointed at 27 years old, becoming the youngest member of the judiciary in England and Wales. Jones’ commitment to rehabilitating criminals has been apparent throughout her career.

Advert 10

She was elected as PCC of Hampshire in May 2021, and is keen to tackle crime through prevention, saying that ‘while reducing crime is important, preventing it happening in the first place is even more so’.