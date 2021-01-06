unilad
Advert

Shots Allegedly Fired By Pro-Trump Rioters In Capitol Building

by : Charlie Cocksedge on : 06 Jan 2021 20:16
capitol building protesterscapitol building protestersCNN/Good Morning America

Shots have reportedly been fired inside the Capitol building in Washington DC as pro-Trump protesters continue to clash with authorities.

Members of Congress were evacuated from the building, including Vice President Mike Pence, while those still in the building have reportedly been given gas masks in anticipation of tear gas being deployed to break up the protesters.

Advert

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in efforts to disrupt Congress confirming Biden’s win in the presidential election. The certification process has now been suspended.

Reports from inside the building suggest shots have been fired between the protesters and security inside the building, including inside the Rotunda.

Advert

The clashes between pro-Trump demonstrators and authorities at the Capitol building apparently began after Trump gave an incendiary speech today, January 6, and urged attendees at his rally to march on Capitol.

The president has now tweeted to ask those at the Capitol building to ‘remain peaceful’.

Advert

As the clashes continue, reports suggest a woman has been shot in the chest and is in a critical condition.

A White House correspondent from CNN tweeted: ‘A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, per @NoahGrayCNN. No other details were provided.’

Advert

So far, it is unclear whether federal authorities will be sent to assist security at the Capitol building.

Capitol Hill police are calling for reinforcements, BBC News reports. According to a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, members of the US Secret Service and the Federal Protective Service are meeting.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Trump Says He Will ‘Never Concede’ Loss To Biden 64 Days After Election
News

Trump Says He Will ‘Never Concede’ Loss To Biden 64 Days After Election

Mike Pence Officially Breaks With Trump, Confirms He Won’t Overturn Election
News

Mike Pence Officially Breaks With Trump, Confirms He Won’t Overturn Election

British Scientists Developing World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine Smart Patch
Health

British Scientists Developing World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine Smart Patch

Weed Is Replacing Alcohol For Nearly Half Of Cannabis Consumers During Pandemic
News

Weed Is Replacing Alcohol For Nearly Half Of Cannabis Consumers During Pandemic

Charlie Cocksedge

Charlie Cocksedge is a journalist and sub-editor at UNILAD. He graduated from the University of Manchester with an MA in Creative Writing, where he learnt how to write in the third person, before getting his NCTJ. His work has also appeared in such places as The Guardian, PN Review and the bin.

Topics: News, America, Now, Protests, Trump, washington

 