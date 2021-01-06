Shots Allegedly Fired By Pro-Trump Rioters In Capitol Building

capitol building protesters CNN/Good Morning America

Shots have reportedly been fired inside the Capitol building in Washington DC as pro-Trump protesters continue to clash with authorities.

Members of Congress were evacuated from the building, including Vice President Mike Pence, while those still in the building have reportedly been given gas masks in anticipation of tear gas being deployed to break up the protesters.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in efforts to disrupt Congress confirming Biden’s win in the presidential election. The certification process has now been suspended.

Reports from inside the building suggest shots have been fired between the protesters and security inside the building, including inside the Rotunda.

The clashes between pro-Trump demonstrators and authorities at the Capitol building apparently began after Trump gave an incendiary speech today, January 6, and urged attendees at his rally to march on Capitol.

The president has now tweeted to ask those at the Capitol building to ‘remain peaceful’.

As the clashes continue, reports suggest a woman has been shot in the chest and is in a critical condition.

A White House correspondent from CNN tweeted: ‘A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, per @NoahGrayCNN. No other details were provided.’

So far, it is unclear whether federal authorities will be sent to assist security at the Capitol building.

Capitol Hill police are calling for reinforcements, BBC News reports. According to a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, members of the US Secret Service and the Federal Protective Service are meeting.

