Sickening Moment Man Washes Dog’s Bum In Water Fountain

A man has sparked outrage online after being caught on camera washing his dog’s bum on a public water fountain.

Picture the scene: you’re out for a run in the park. It’s sweltering, and you stop at the nearby drinking fountain to rejuvenate.

When you arrive you’re confronted with a bizarre scene: a man cleaning his dog on top of the fountain.

Rebecca Laurie was enjoying a family day out in Rushcutters Bay Park in Sydney, Australia, when she caught sight of the gentleman and his pooch.

In her footage, Laurie captured the man putting his dog’s bottom straight in the fountain, lifting the canine’s tail and flicking off dirt directly onto the bubbler.

Laurie told The Sydney Daily Telegraph that she, her family and many others regularly use the fountain on their days out, and called it ‘completely disgusting’.

Laurie said:

It is completely disgusting, not to mention a health risk, I am sure people who [haven’t seen the video] are using that bubbler today.

While she and six others tried to call the gentleman out, who hasn’t been identified, he reportedly carried on with his business unfazed by the upset around him.

Laurie added:

Six or so people including myself told him, he did not care in the slightest and actually made the comment that we don’t drink from the bowl of the bubbler.

The dog’s bubbler bath has proved to be very unpopular with people online, with people calling it ‘infuriating’ and ‘beyond revolting’. One woman wrote on Facebook: ‘I will never drink from a bubbler again.’ Another person wrote: ‘It’s completely disrespectful.’

If you desperately need to clean your dog at the park, use a water bottle, or chuck a ball in the pond – just don’t use a water fountain people drink from.

