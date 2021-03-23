unilad
Advert

Sidney Powell Tries To Dismiss Election Fraud Lawsuit Because ‘No Reasonable Person’ Would Believe Her Claims

by : Julia Banim on : 23 Mar 2021 13:25
Sidney Powell Tries To Dismiss Election Fraud Lawsuit Because ‘No Reasonable Person’ Would Believe Her Claims PA Images

Sidney Powell, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has attempted to dismiss a lawsuit filed against her by Dominion Voting Systems on Monday, March 22, regarding allegations she’d made about voter fraud.

Powell, a known conspiracy theorist, repeatedly claimed Dominion had participated in a widespread conspiracy to steal the presidential victory from Trump through rigging voting machines in favour of President Joe Biden. Dominion is now suing her for $1.3 billion in damages.

Advert

The lawsuit details 40 occasions Powell allegedly gave false and defamatory statements about Dominion with ‘actual malice’, claiming this led to employees, including the company’s founder, receiving death threats.

Sidney PowellPA Images

All of the claims made by Powell regarding far reaching election fraud in the 2020 election have been thrown out of court, with there being no evidence to support allegations made by Trump and his team in the wake of President Biden’s victory.

According to the new filing, Powell’s lawyers have now argued her claims against Dominion were clearly just her own ‘opinions and legal theories’ and that these were not statements the public would immediately believe.

Advert

Powell’s lawyers have argued that Dominion’s descriptions of her statements as ‘wild accusations’ and ‘outlandish claims’ support the notion that no reasonable person would automatically believe her repeated allegations.

The lawyers wrote:

Those members of the public who were interested in the controversy were free to, and did, review that evidence and reached their own conclusions — or awaited resolution of the matter by the courts before making up their minds.

Powell’s legal team pointed to previous court rulings, which state political language ‘is often vituperative, abusive and inexact,’ arguing it is a ‘well recognized principle that political statements are inherently prone to exaggeration and hyperbole’.

Advert
Sidney PowellPA Images

The lawyers have also argued that the complaint made by Dominion, which was filed in Washington DC, doesn’t have enough of a connection to the area. The team have requested the case be transferred to a district court in Powell’s home state of Texas, if it doesn’t end up getting dropped.

Similar lawsuits have also been filed against Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, both of whom spread unfounded conspiracy theories about Dominion rigging the results of the presidential election.

Giuliani has described the lawsuit as a ‘wonderful opportunity to take discovery and prove exactly who and what they are’, while Lindell has previously claimed he would ‘welcome’ being sued by Dominion, claiming he has ‘100% proof’ the company committed election fraud, Forbes reports.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Olympic Surfing Hopeful Katherine Diaz Dies After Being Struck By Lightning While Training
Sport

Olympic Surfing Hopeful Katherine Diaz Dies After Being Struck By Lightning While Training

This Winery Will Pay You $10,000 A Month To Work And Live Rent-Free In California
Life

This Winery Will Pay You $10,000 A Month To Work And Live Rent-Free In California

More Than 800 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Are Being Held Longer Than Is Legal
News

More Than 800 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Are Being Held Longer Than Is Legal

North Carolina Police Seize Gun Disguised As Nerf Toy During Drug Raid
News

North Carolina Police Seize Gun Disguised As Nerf Toy During Drug Raid

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Election, Now, US, Voter Fraud

Credits

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA and 1 other

  1. IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

    DEFENDANTS’ MOTION TO DISMISS

  2. Forbes

    Sidney Powell Argues Her Dominion Defamation Lawsuit Be Tossed Because ‘No Reasonable Person’ Would Believe Her

 