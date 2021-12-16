‘Significant Amount Of Water’ Discovered On Mars In Historic Find

Alamy

The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) has reportedly found evidence of water below Mars’ surface.

On Wednesday, December 15, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced that the orbiter had found ‘significant amounts of water’ in Mars’ Valles Marineris, a canyon on the red planet that spans over 1,800 miles.

The water was found just three feet below the canyon, near the Candor Chaos, an area of the canyon thought to be significant in the hunt for water on Mars.

Alamy

According to Cnet, data has shown there’s an unusual amount of hydrogen in the area, which could suggest that as much as 40% of the near-surface material could be water.

Igor Mitrofanov from the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Science commented on the finding and the use of the TGO.

He explained:

With TGO we can look down to one meter below this dusty layer and see what’s really going on below Mars’ surface and, crucially, locate water-rich ‘oases’ that couldn’t be detected with previous instruments.

ESA

Some researchers have added that the finding is more likely to be a form of ice, with Alexey Malakhov, also of the Space Research Institute, commenting on the project.

He said:

This is very much like Earth’s permafrost regions, where water ice permanently persists under dry soil because of the constant low temperatures.

With the first evidence of water on Mars suggested by two photos released by NASA in 2006, this latest development has been a long time coming.