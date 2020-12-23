Sikh Community Makes 800 Hot Meals For Stranded Lorry Drivers In Kent Khalsa Aid/PA Images

Members of the Sikh community in Kent have made more than 800 hot meals for truckers stranded due to border closures.

In less than a week, the UK’s dynamic with other countries across Europe and the world has drastically shifted. Due to concerns over a new strain of COVID-19, now almost 60 nations have enforced travel bans on people entering from the UK.

Advert 10

Most notably, France closed its border with the UK, leaving lorries stranded from the Kent port all along the M20 motorway and beyond. With drivers left with nothing to do but wait, kindhearted volunteers are making sure they don’t go hungry.

The Gravesend Gurdwara worked together with Khalsa Aid, a Sikh humanitarian relief charity, to turn around hundreds of hot dishes at short notice in Gurdwara’s Langar kitchen, enabled by the will of many volunteers and cooperation with Kent Police and the county council.

Temple leaders had received the call at around 12pm yesterday, December 22, and quickly got to work as part of a collective effort with local authorities. A total of 500 chickpea curries and 300 mushroom and pasta dishes were made.

Advert 10

Jagdev Singh Virdee, spokesman for the Guru Nanak Darbar, said as per Kent Online: ‘[Khalsa Aid] got in touch this morning about 12 o’clock and by 2.30pm they came to collect the food. We made some phone calls to get volunteers together because we are already doing Langar, where we deliver to vulnerable people.’

Meals were then delivered throughout the day to lorries, with the assistance of a police escort to ensure smooth travel.

Advert 10

Manpreet Singh Dhaliwal, president of the Gurdwara, told ITV News: ‘That’s just part of Sikhism. It’s sharing your wealth with others. So we’ve got plenty of stock, and we’d love to share it with other people.’

More than 2,850 lorries have been waiting to leave the UK. After negotiations, rail, sea and air travel to France will resume today, with any travellers required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours.

Only essential travel will be permitted, including the stranded lorry drivers, French citizens and British citizens with French residency.

Lorries PA Images

Advert 10

The French government has permitted the use of lateral flow tests on drivers, which turn around results in around 30 minutes. Should a driver test positive, they’ll be given a more accurate PCR test to confirm the result.

As for how long it’ll take to clear the backlog of lorries, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it will be ‘two or three days’, meaning some drivers may not be home for Christmas.