Sikh Volunteers Deliver One Thousand Pizzas To Stranded Lorry Drivers In Kent
A group of Sikh volunteers did their part to try and raise the spirits of lorry drivers stranded in Kent by helping to deliver 1,000 Domino’s pizzas.
Thousands of lorry drivers ended up at the border of the UK this week after France closed its border to arrivals from the UK, amid rising concerns about a new strain of coronavirus detected in the UK.
The border has now reopened, but the government has indicated queues outside Dover will not move for hours, as authorities try to clear the ‘backlog’ of lorries waiting to pass through.
Drivers from Hungary, Slovenia and Romania are likely to be stuck in the UK for Christmas as they wait for the go-ahead to cross the border, so members of the public have been doing what they can to help make their wait more bearable.
Earlier this week, members of the Sikh community in Kent made more than 800 hot meals for stranded truckers, and they continued their generosity last night as Sikh volunteers from Khalsa Aid and Domino’s Pizza workers came together to deliver 1,000 Domino’s pizzas.
Images show volunteers standing outside the branch in Sittingbourne, while the team at Domino’s in Herne Bay has also got involved, dishing out more than 500 pizzas in Folkestone.
Staff member Jack Jenkins spoke about the efforts to Kent Online, saying:
We had such a great turn-out apart from the rain, with drivers giving us such a nice smile and we really do hope it made their day just that little bit better.
As well as being brought pizzas, lorry drivers were offered bags of beans, fruit and sweets from residents who dropped the goods onto the road using a rope.
A local husband and wife, Jan and David James, walked along the carriageway to dish out donations by hand.
The couple are among a number of residents from Mersham, near part of the M20 between Junction 10a and 11, who have been helping to feed the stranded drivers.
Jan commented:
We went round knocking on doors in Mersham asking if people had any spare food and they have been brilliant. They gave us lots of food in bags and we then took it to the bridges.
We have had tins of beans, orange juice, fruit, biscuits, crisps and corn beef – anything the lorry drivers could eat with their fingers but I think most of them have cutlery anyway.
Around 170 army personnel are helping to conduct coronavirus tests on drivers as they leave the UK in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
