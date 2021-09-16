Simone Biles Breaks Down In Tears While Testifying During Larry Nassar Molestation Case

The scars of this horrific abuse continue to live with all of us… that has proven to be an exceptionally difficult burden for me to carry, particularly when required to travel to Tokyo without the support of any of my family.

I am a strong individual and I will persevere, but I never should have been left alone to suffer the abuse of Larry Nassar. And the only reason I did, was because of the failures that lie at the heart of the abuse that you are now asked to investigate.