Simone Biles’ Brother Charged In Connection With Triple Murder

The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting which took place on New Year’s Eve.

24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested on Thursday (August 29) at Fort Stewart in Georgia, eight months after the fatal attack at an Airbnb rental apartment in the Brooklyn Centre section of Cleveland.

Three men, 23-year-old Devaughn Gibson, 19-year-old DelVaunte Johnson and 21-year-old Toshon Banks, were killed in the attack after being shot multiple times. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

According to NBC, Cuyahoga County Court Records show Biles-Thomas, who is on active duty with the Army, has been charged with multiple counts of murder, voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault, as well as one count of perjury.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley congratulated Cleveland police for the arrest, saying:

The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case. It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.

my brother tevin | everyone says we look like twins but we don't see it pic.twitter.com/WnljD48rMQ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 11, 2017

The shooting occurred after a fight broke out at the New Year’s Eve party because a group of men showed up uninvited and were asked to leave, Cleveland.com report. Police say that’s when Biles-Thomas opened fire into the crowd of people.

No weapons were recovered when the police arrived at the scene. The Airbnb listing for the apartment unit specified parties or events were prohibited.

ABC report an Airbnb spokesperson commented on the incident at the time, saying:

The safety of our community is our priority, and our thoughts are with the victims of this senseless tragedy. We have banned this guest from using our platform and are in contact with Cleveland PD to assist with their investigation. We have also reached out to Councilman Brancatelli to offer our support.

It is unclear what led homicide detectives to suspect Biles-Thomas for the murders but at this stage he is the only person to be charged in connection with the shooting.

Olympic champion Simone has not commented on her brother’s arrest, though shortly after the news broke she tweeted to say ‘eating my feelings don’t talk to me’.

eating my feelings don’t talk to me — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 30, 2019

The gymnast made history earlier this month when she became the first woman to land a triple-double in competition.

Biles-Thomas is being held at Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia.

An arraignment is set for September 13 in Cleveland, though it is unknown when he will be extradited.

