Simone Biles Slams FBI For Failing During Larry Nasser Sexual Abuse Investigation
Olympian Simone Biles has criticised the FBI for its mishandling of the investigation into disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.
In 2018, Nassar, who was already serving 60 years behind bars for child pornography, was sentenced to up to 175 years for child sex abuse. More than 150 survivors gave testimony during the trial.
Biles, 24, has now testified before a Senate panel after it was determined that the FBI’s ‘gross mishandling’ of complaints led to more gymnasts being abused.
In her opening statement, Biles said she believed the abuse happened because those at USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) had ‘failed to do their jobs’.
Biles, who stated that she didn’t want any other young athletes to ‘experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured’, went on to assert that that the FBI had ‘turned a blind eye’ to those who had suffered, adding:
We suffered and continue to suffer, because no one at FBI, USAG or the USOPC did what was necessary to protect us.
We have been failed and we deserve answers. Nassar is where he belongs, but those who enabled him deserve to be held accountable. If they are not, I am convinced that this will continue to happen to others across Olympic sports.
Biles gave her testimony after a Justice Department inspector general report published in July found that the FBI had mishandled the case, having made ‘fundamental errors’ over the course of its investigation.
In a statement regarding the creation of an oversight hearing into the FBI’s errors, US Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) said:
The FBI’s failure in this case led to more athletes being victimized. This Committee has the responsibility of oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation—and will hold a hearing to examine this injustice and to prevent future, similar tragedies.
Errors committed by the FBI reportedly include failing to inform local and state authorities of complaints made against Nassar, as well as failing to act ‘with the urgency that the allegations required’.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays
