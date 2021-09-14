Simone Biles Will Testify After FBI Mistakes Led To More Gymnasts Being Abused

PA Images

Olympian Simone Biles is set to testify before a Senate panel after it emerged the FBI’s ‘gross mishandling’ of complaints ultimately led to more gymnasts being abused.

In 2018, disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who had already been serving 60 years behind bars for child pornography, was handed a prison sentence of up to 175 years for child sex abuse after more than 150 survivors went to court for the trial.

Biles, 24, was among the survivors who bravely spoke out against Nassar, declaring in a public statement that she refused to let ‘one man, and the others than enabled him, to steal my love and joy’.

PA Images

On the morning of Wednesday, September 15, Biles will once again speak out, joining fellow Olympians McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman, as well as former collegiate artistic gymnast Maggie Nichols, in giving testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s ‘dereliction of duty’ hearing.

This comes after a report published last month by the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Justice found that the bureau had made ‘fundamental errors’ in the course of their investigation.

Such errors included failing to inform local and state authorities of complaints made against Nassar, as well as a failure to act ‘with the urgency that the allegations required’.

Announcing the creation of an oversight hearing into the FBI’s errors, US Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) said:

The FBI’s failure in this case led to more athletes being victimized. This Committee has the responsibility of oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation—and will hold a hearing to examine this injustice and to prevent future, similar tragedies.

PA Images

Speaking with HuffPost after the publication of the inspector general’s report, an FBI spokesperson described the conduct of employees working on the Nassar case as ‘inexcusable and a discredit to this organization’.