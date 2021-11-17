Simpsons Writer Gives Reason Why They’ve Been Able To Predict So Many Events

Alamy

A writer from The Simpsons has explained why they’re able to predict so many major events.

We’ve all been freaked out by how accurate The Simpsons is at predicting global events, from Trump’s presidency to 9/11 – the comedic cartoon seems to have an eerie way of knowing what’s going to happen.

Advert 10

The hit show has been on everyone’s minds this week after it took part in a crossover event last week in celebration of Disney+ Day.

Disney+

Titled The Simpsons in Plusaversary, the new short sees Homer cross into the Disney realm to sit down with Goofy.

But this isn’t the first time The Simpsons has crossed into another universe, as the show has repeatedly – and correctly – predicted many events in our own.

Advert 10

It even predicted the Covid pandemic. Spooky.

Alamy

Now, show runner Al Jean, a legend at the show and one of the original writers back in 1989, has revealed how the writers do it.

Speaking to NME, Jean said:

Advert 10

One of our writers, the guy whose episode predicted Donald Trump as president, said it best: ‘If you write 700 episodes, and you don’t predict anything, then you’re pretty bad. If you throw enough darts, you’re going to get some bullseyes.

Alamy

Makes sense, but some predictions have surprised even Jean.

Speaking of one the show’s most infamous predictions, Jean said, ‘The 9/11 one is so bizarre.’

Advert 10

He continued:

In the World Trade Center episode, there was a brochure reading $9 a day with an 11 styled up like the towers. That was in ’96, which was crazy, like this insane coincidence.

Alamy

Despite the unsettling coincidence, Jean maintains that the predictions are ‘just educated guesses’.

Advert 10

While The Simpsons creators may not have predictive powers, they do have a ‘curse’, according to Jean.

Alamy

The show runner explained ‘we’re cursed by high ratings’, which he says could leave room for a new movie.

That’s right, a new The Simpsons Movie – we can hear the spider-pig theme already.

Offering a glimmer of hope to fans, Jean made his own prediction about the future of The Simpsons.

He said:

We’re still on the air as a TV show and that takes up a lot of time. I worked on the [first] movie simultaneous to the show, and it nearly killed the animators. But we have an idea, it’s just that we’re waiting to see what the environment is.

Here’s hoping that environment isn’t the sealed dome from the first movie, because we want this prediction see the light of day.