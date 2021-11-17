unilad
Simpsons Writer Gives Reason Why They’ve Been Able To Predict So Many Events

by : Shola Lee on : 17 Nov 2021 16:29
Simpsons Writer Gives Reason Why They've Been Able To Predict So Many EventsAlamy

A writer from The Simpsons has explained why they’re able to predict so many major events.

We’ve all been freaked out by how accurate The Simpsons is at predicting global events, from Trump’s presidency to 9/11 – the comedic cartoon seems to have an eerie way of knowing what’s going to happen.

The hit show has been on everyone’s minds this week after it took part in a crossover event last week in celebration of Disney+ Day.

The Simpsons (Disney+)Disney+

Titled The Simpsons in Plusaversary, the new short sees Homer cross into the Disney realm to sit down with Goofy.

But this isn’t the first time The Simpsons has crossed into another universe, as the show has repeatedly – and correctly – predicted many events in our own.

It even predicted the Covid pandemic. Spooky.

The Simpsons (Alamy)Alamy

Now, show runner Al Jean, a legend at the show and one of the original writers back in 1989, has revealed how the writers do it.

Speaking to NME, Jean said:

One of our writers, the guy whose episode predicted Donald Trump as president, said it best: ‘If you write 700 episodes, and you don’t predict anything, then you’re pretty bad. If you throw enough darts, you’re going to get some bullseyes.

Alamy

Makes sense, but some predictions have surprised even Jean.

Speaking of one the show’s most infamous predictions, Jean said, ‘The 9/11 one is so bizarre.’

He continued:

In the World Trade Center episode, there was a brochure reading $9 a day with an 11 styled up like the towers. That was in ’96, which was crazy, like this insane coincidence.

Alamy

Despite the unsettling coincidence, Jean maintains that the predictions are ‘just educated guesses’.

While The Simpsons creators may not have predictive powers, they do have a ‘curse’, according to Jean.

The Simpsons (Alamy)Alamy

The show runner explained ‘we’re cursed by high ratings’, which he says could leave room for a new movie.

That’s right, a new The Simpsons Movie – we can hear the spider-pig theme already.

Offering a glimmer of hope to fans, Jean made his own prediction about the future of The Simpsons.

He said:

We’re still on the air as a TV show and that takes up a lot of time. I worked on the [first] movie simultaneous to the show, and it nearly killed the animators. But we have an idea, it’s just that we’re waiting to see what the environment is.

Here’s hoping that environment isn’t the sealed dome from the first movie, because we want this prediction see the light of day.

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Film and TV, Cartoons, Now, Predictions, The Simpsons

