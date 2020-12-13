Sinaloa Cartel May Have Dug A Prison Tunnel To Bust Out Serbian Drug Lord Getty

Peruvian authorities have uncovered a partially-built underground tunnel at the Miguel Castro Castro prison in San Juan de Lurigancho, built with the intention of busting out a group of drug traffickers.

The National Police of Peru (PNP) has stated that the construction of the secret passage was financed by the Sinaloa Cartel, a transnational criminal organisation co-founded by notorious drug lord El Chapo.

Advert 10

It’s believed the cartel had sought to assist in the planned escape of Zoran Jaksic, a Serbian drug dealer who was arrested back in 2016 after he was convicted of leading the cartel-affiliated drug gang ‘Grupo América’.

Tunnel Julia Banim

However, the construction of the tunnel was brought to an abrupt halt in February 2019 after Jaksic was transferred to Piedras Gordas prison, following rumours of a planned escape.

Colonel Víctor Revoredo, head of the Special Brigade against Foreign Crime, told Peruvian publication América Noticias that two prisoners had ordered the construction of the tunnel.

Advert 10

One of the prisoners was of Mexican nationality, while the other was Serbian. Both prisoneers are said to belong to the Sinaloa cartel.

Revoredo said:

According to information obtained by the Special Brigade against Foreign Crime, having managed to penetrate this criminal organisation, in this case the Sinaloa cartel, managed to obtain information that through this tunnel a citizen of Serbian nationality and a citizen of Mexican nationality.

Tunnel Julia Banim

Advert 10

Revoredo also revealed that the drug gang had hired six foreign individuals – from Mexico, Colombia and Venezuela – to dig the passage.

As reported by La Republica, those who built the tunnel had intended to connect the prison with a house located approximately 300 metres away.

When the escape plan was scrapped, they had managed to advance by an approximate 180 metres, however, the head of the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE), Susana Silva, has stated that the length reached has not yet been verified.

Lima Wikimedia Commons

Advert 10

The direction the tunnel was heading in would suggest that the intended end point was going to be a restaurant located inside the prison, where the escape had been expected to take place.

Inside the tunnel, authorities discovered sacks filled with sand, boxes and water bottles, as well as security implements such as kneepads, protective helmets and tools.

They also found a lengthy pipe running through the tunnel, which the builders were going to use to filter water in a way that would weaken the rocks beneath.