Singapore Court Sentences British Man To Six Weeks In Prison For Refusing To Wear Mask

A British anti-masker has been sentenced to six weeks in a Singaporean jail for repeatedly breaching the country’s COVID-19 protocols.

Benjamin Glynn, 40, was arrested in Singapore, where he was living for work, in May after being filmed maskless on a public train in the city-state. The Brit was found guilty of failing to wear a mask on the train, and in a subsequent July court appearance, he was also found guilty of causing ‘public nuisance’ and threatening public officials.

Following his arrest in May, Glynn had made an appeal to the UK government over his case, saying that his family had left to go back to the UK, and that he had lost out on a job offer in his home country over his arrest. The married father was remanded in custody after his bail was revoked in a court hearing in July.

Glynn, who reportedly told his arresting officer that COVID-19 was a ‘hoax’ and that the vaccines were ‘bad for human health’, was detained at a psychiatric hospital and ordered to undergo an evaluation over his comments and behaviour in court, but was eventually declared mentally fit to stand trial.

The Straits Times reports that a judge told Glynn he was ‘completely misguided’ in his reasons for not wearing a mask and that he had shown ‘blatant disregard for the law’, after he defended himself by claiming to the court that he had not entered into a ‘contract’ to agree to wear a mask and described himself as a ‘sovereign’ – a reference to a conspiracy theory promoted by some QAnon followers who believe they are not subject to their country’s laws.

A woman who attended Glynn’s trial was reportedly detained by police after being ejected from proceedings for repeatedly shouting ‘kangaroo court’ from the public gallery and making similar references to the sovereign citizens movement.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore has enforced strict coronavirus restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of face masks when out in public. Several people have already faced jail for breaching restrictions, with another British man sentenced to two weeks in jail for sneaking out of hotel quarantine in February, Reuters reports.