Singer Marilia Mendonca Dies In Plane Crash On Way To Concert

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Nov 2021 12:59
Singer Marilia Mendonca Dies In Plane Crash On Way To Concert

Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca has died after her plane crashed while she was on her way to a concert. 

Mendonca, who was considered one of Brazil’s most popular singers, was travelling from her hometown of Goiania to Caratinga on Friday, November 5, when the plane went down.

Her press office announced the news of her death in a statement, in which they revealed her producer, her uncle, who also worked as her adviser, and both the pilot and co-pilot of the plane also died in the crash.

Prior to her death, the 26-year-old singer had posted a video on Instagram that showed herself walking towards the plane, guitar case in hand.

According to Sky News, state-run power company Cemig has claimed the singer’s plane collided with an electricity distribution line owned by the company before it crashed. Authorities have since launched an investigation into the incident.

Marilia Mendonca (Marilia Mendonca/Instagram)Marilia Mendonca/Instagram

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro paid tribute to Mendonca in a tweet in the wake of her passing, describing her on Twitter as ‘one of the greatest artists of her generation’.

He wrote: ‘The entire country receives the news in shock.’

Brazil’s government also issued a statement via its culture department in which it said Mendonca ‘leaves behind a legacy for Brazilian regional music and culture’, adding: ‘She will certainly not be forgotten.’

In 2019, Mendonca won the Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album for her record Em Todos os Cantos. She is survived by her son, who is set to turn two years old next month.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

