Singing Cocaine Cactus Toy Removed From Walmart

Walmart/Alamy

A cactus toy that sings and swears in Polish about doing cocaine has been removed from Walmart stores.

If you were looking for a Christmas gift for your young one with an educational twist, then you would have been left as shocked as this grandmother from Ontario was, when she heard just what lessons the singing cactus was teaching.

Advert 10

Ania Tanner was left horrified when her 15-month-old granddaughter was taught in Polish about drug abuse, suicide, depression and doing cocaine, and all for the price of $25.85.

Alamy

Tanner told CTV News Toronto how she programmed the cactus to sing in Polish, over English or Spanish, but that in speaking the language herself, she soon realised just what the toy was saying.

She stated:

Advert 10

I was in shock. I thought what is this some kind of joke? The toy uses swear words and talking about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered for my granddaughter.

The Chinese manufactured cactus toy is programmed to sing a song by a Polish rapper called Cypis. However, Cypis reportedly did not know his song was being used for it.

Tanner noted how the song details ‘taking five grams of cocaine and being alone’.

Advert 10

In July 2021, there were similar complaints about the inappropriate lyrics of the song, after the toy was also sold to buyers across Europe through Amazon.

As a result of the manufacturer using his song without his permission, Cypis has since announced he is planning to take legal action against the Chinese company.

Tanner has requested that her money be refunded and that the store stop selling the toy.

A spokesperson for Walmart stated:

Advert 10

These items are sold by a third-party seller on our marketplace website. We are removing the items while we look into this complaint further.

Tanner noted her relief at the toy’s discontinuation, worried that the ‘same thing’ could have occurred to another child, with someone else thinking it could be a ‘great toy’ for Christmas too.