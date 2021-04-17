Single-Use Plastics To Be Banned In Australia

PA Images

Australia has vowed to phase out plastic cutlery and straws as part of its plan to bin off single-use plastic by 2025.

The country’s government had already announced plans to phase out single-use plastic, however federal, state and territory leaders have now come to an agreement over what the ban will cover.

Eight different types of ‘problematic and unnecessary’ plastic waste now be phased out, including: lightweight plastic bags and plastic bags that are misleadingly marketed as being degradable; plastic cutlery; plastic straws; polystyrene food containers; polystyrene consumer goods packaging; and microbeads in personal care products.

Queensland is the only state to have passed laws which will actually ban the use of plastic straws, cutlery, plates, stirrers, and polystyrene food containers from September this year. However, according to conservationists, it’s unlikely the rest of the country will be able to meet the plastic-free targets if they fail to back up voluntary targets with legislation.

The Australian Marine Conservation Society’s Darren Kindleysides said, as per the Guardian:

This is welcome progress on these killer plastics and will help to ease the pressure on our marine wildlife. We would urge our governments to take the further step of implementing national mandatory bans to ensure the good progress in some jurisdictions continues.

A commitment to reducing plastic waste in Australia is needed, given that the country currently produces 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste per year. Around 84% of the waste is said to end up in landfills, while 130,000 tonnes of plastic waste leaks into the environment each year.