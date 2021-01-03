Sir Keir Starmer Calls For Nationwide Lockdown Within 24 Hours Sky News

Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour party, has called for Boris Johnson to implement a national lockdown within 24 hours.

Urging the prime minister to act quickly, Starmer said the virus is ‘is clearly out of control’ and that school closures would soon be ‘inevitable’.

He urged Johnson not to take the approach of ‘I’m going to do it but not yet’, saying that this is ‘the problem he’s made so many times’.

Starmer did not take a position on closing schools as he said he does not want to ‘add to the chaos’, but urged Johnson to act fast.

‘There’s no good the prime minister hinting that further restrictions are coming into place in a week, or two or three. That delay has been the source of so many problems,’ he said.

Calling for a concrete decision, he said, ‘So, I say bring in those restrictions now – national restrictions – within the next 24 hours. That has to be the first step towards controlling the virus.’

He added:

On schools, I don’t want to add to the chaos that would be caused by having all schools close tomorrow; many will be closed. It is inevitable more schools are going to have to close and the Government needs to to plan for children’s learning but also for working parents.

Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Approved For Use In UK PA Images

Appearing on The Andrew Marr Show earlier today, the prime minister said that he may be tightening tier 4 restrictions to curb the growing spread of coronavirus. He also urged parents to send their children to school tomorrow, insisting that schools are safe.

He said that the impact of implementing tier 4 restrictions across much of England is still unclear, and that ‘we will have to see’ if the extra steps are working.

Also today, former prime minister Tony Blair urged the government to drastically ramp up its vaccination programme to administer up to five million jabs a week.

Boris Johnson PA Images

‘Right now, there are a significant number of GP practices that aren’t doing vaccinations, and there is a limit on the number of pharmacies we are using,’ he said.

He said this was Downing Street’s only choice if it wants to avoid another lockdown.

When asked whether this would be possible given that vaccines will need time to be manufactured, he said manufacturers are prepared to meet the demand, as long as the logistics of distributing the vaccine are in order.

‘Manufacturers will say we can manufacture more provided you can tell us your system can absorb those vaccines,’ he said.

