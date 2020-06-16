Six eBay Staffers Allegedly Sent Porn, Bloody Pig Mask And Cockroaches To Couple Who Criticised Them ebayinc/Wikimedia/US Attorney's office in Massachusetts

Six eBay executives have been charged after allegedly terrorising a couple who publicly criticised the company in a newsletter.

The staff members, who have since been fired, targeted the middle-aged couple in 2019, with their harassment becoming increasingly disturbing after the couple published an article about a lawsuit involving the company.

The group are thought to have long been frustrated about articles published in the newsletter, with one executive texting a colleague to say ‘Take [the writer] down’ after receiving a copy of it.

The staff members were named as James Baugh, former senior director of safety and security; David Harville, former director of global resiliency; Stephanie Popp, former senior manager of global intelligence; Stephanie Stockwell, former manager of eBay’s global intelligence center; Veronica Zea, former intelligence analyst who worked as a contractor; and Brian Gilbert, former senior manager of special operations for eBay’s global security team.

Following the release of the article about the lawsuit, the six members of staff are thought to have plotted to have parcels arrive at the couple’s home in Natick, Massachusetts, with deliveries sometimes coming in the middle of the night.

A 68-page complaint released by the US Attorney’s office in Massachusetts and cited by Buzzfeed News said items sent to the house included a mask of a bloody pig’s face, live cockroaches, a book about how to deal with a spouse’s death, and porn, which was delivered to a neighbour’s home in the couple’s name.

The employees also allegedly set up fake online accounts to further harass the couple, sending messages which were critical of their newsletter and even threatening to visit them at their home.

Baugh, Gilbert and Popp were said to have planned to make the messages more threatening over time, sending a direct message on Twitter to the couple saying ‘DO I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION NOW’ following the arrival of the bloody pig mask.

As well as sending items to the house, the executives allegedly sent people, creating adverts on Craigslist inviting ‘singles, couples, and swingers’ to parties at the couple’s home and encouraging them to ‘knock on their house, day or night.’

In August 2019, Harville and Zea allegedly registered for a business conference as a cover for their plans to travel to the Boston area to watch the couple at their home. The complaint states they broke into the couple’s garage and installed a GPS device on their car.

The two victims contacted the police after realising they were being followed, and the authorities contacted eBay after discovering one of the cars being used to tail the couple was rented by Zea.

The staff members are said to have lied to both police officers and eBay’s lawyers about their involvement, and even allegedly discussed giving police a list of fabricated ‘persons of interest’ in an attempt to frame other people for their actions.

eBay did not comment publicly on the events last year because of the ongoing investigation, but the company has since stated that it ‘took these allegations very seriously from the outset.’ The company fired the six employees involved, saying it ‘does not tolerate this kind of behavior’, and expressed an apology to the victims.

Commenting on the case, US Attorney Andrew Lelling said:

eBay executives were not merely unhappy with the couple’s coverage — they were enraged. The result, as alleged in the complaint, is a systematic campaign fuelled by the resources of a Fortune 500 company to emotionally and psychologically terrorise this middle-aged couple in Natick with the goal of deterring them from writing bad things online about eBay. This was a determined, systematic effort by senior employees of a major company to destroy the lives of a couple.

An internal investigation at eBay found the then-CEO Devin Wenig had conducted ‘inappropriate’ communications about the two victims of harassment, though there was ‘no evidence that he knew in advance about or authorised the actions that were later directed toward the blogger and her husband.’

Wenig left the company in September, with eBay saying there were ‘a number of considerations leading to his departure from the company.’

All six former employees have been charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses. If convicted, they could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

