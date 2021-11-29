Six More Cases Of New Omicron Variant Found In The UK

This will be a worrying time for the six people now identified as having the new variant. All will receive expert help and support and Public Health Scotland will undertake enhanced contact tracing in all cases.

This will help establish the origin of the virus and any further individuals they have come into contact with in recent weeks.

There is still much to learn about the Omicron variant. Questions remain about its severity, transmissibility and response to treatments or vaccines and scientists are working at pace to provide additional information.

Until more is known we must be cautious and do everything we can to minimise the risk of spreading infection.