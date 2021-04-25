unilad
Six People Were Killed By Police In The 24 Hours After Derek Chauvin Was Found Guilty

by : Julia Banim on : 25 Apr 2021 15:36
Six People Were Killed By Police In The 24 Hours After Derek Chauvin Was Found Guilty

At least six people were killed by police in the 24 hours after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd.

As reported by the Associated Press, the list of the deceased includes 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, from Columbus, Ohio, whose death has garnered nationwide attention.

Bryant was fatally shot by officer Nicholas Reardon outside her foster home during an altercation with another girl involving a knife. Her family is now planning to take legal action.

PolicePA Images

In Escondido, California, a man died after officers claim he charged at them with a 2-foot metal pole. As reported by KTLA, the victim, who was known to law enforcement, had been homeless and suffering from mental illness.

As per CNN, 42-year-old Andrew Brown, from eastern North Carolina, was fatally shot by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies after they attempted to serve him an arrest warrant. His family met with Sheriff Tommy Wooten on Friday, April 23 and had believed they would be shown body-cam footage. However, this did not happen.

31-year-old man Phet Gouvonvong, from Worcester, central Massachusetts, was killed during a confrontation. Speaking at a press conference, District Attorney Joseph Early stated that Gouvonvong had called 911 at around 10.30pm, claiming to have a rifle and a bomb which he threatened to detonate.

Two unidentified man from San Antonio were killed just hours apart. The first died during an altercation on a bus, with officers claiming he had a gun. However, as reported by KENS 5, it’s unclear whether or not he ever fired the weapon.

The second man died after he started shooting at officers who had been responding to a call that a person had been killed while working in a shed outside the caller’s residence.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

