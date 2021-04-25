Six People Were Killed By Police In The 24 Hours After Derek Chauvin Was Found Guilty

ABC News/PA Images

At least six people were killed by police in the 24 hours after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd.

As reported by the Associated Press, the list of the deceased includes 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, from Columbus, Ohio, whose death has garnered nationwide attention.

Bryant was fatally shot by officer Nicholas Reardon outside her foster home during an altercation with another girl involving a knife. Her family is now planning to take legal action.

In Escondido, California, a man died after officers claim he charged at them with a 2-foot metal pole. As reported by KTLA, the victim, who was known to law enforcement, had been homeless and suffering from mental illness.

As per CNN, 42-year-old Andrew Brown, from eastern North Carolina, was fatally shot by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies after they attempted to serve him an arrest warrant. His family met with Sheriff Tommy Wooten on Friday, April 23 and had believed they would be shown body-cam footage. However, this did not happen.

31-year-old man Phet Gouvonvong, from Worcester, central Massachusetts, was killed during a confrontation. Speaking at a press conference, District Attorney Joseph Early stated that Gouvonvong had called 911 at around 10.30pm, claiming to have a rifle and a bomb which he threatened to detonate.

Two unidentified man from San Antonio were killed just hours apart. The first died during an altercation on a bus, with officers claiming he had a gun. However, as reported by KENS 5, it’s unclear whether or not he ever fired the weapon.

The second man died after he started shooting at officers who had been responding to a call that a person had been killed while working in a shed outside the caller’s residence.