Skate For Peace Protesters Ride To Support Black Lives Matter Movement @HomelessnessSD/Twitter

Large groups of skateboarders gathered over the weekend, riding in unison to fill the streets, peacefully protest, and show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The sight of protesters filling streets in the US has become a familiar sight over the last month following George Floyd’s death, but perhaps none have looked quite so blissfully harmonious as hundreds of skaters gathering in cities across America, from San Diego to Austin, New York to Phoenix.

The skaters glided through the streets as part of the movement known as Skate For Peace, or Push For Peace, in support of the ongoing campaign for racial equality.

Of course, these aren’t the first skateboarding protests to take place in the states in recent weeks, however this is the first time a rally has drawn in such huge numbers, with hundreds gathering with their boards at Bluff Park in Alamitos Beach in California on Sunday, June 21.

Franklin Sims, a vocal advocate and familiar face at the skateboarding rallies, made a speech to the crowd, saying, ‘Skateboarding is a political statement’.

‘Just so everybody knows why we’re here. George Floyd may have brought everybody out in the street but before George Floyd and before Minneapolis there was police brutality in Long Beach and that’s why we’re here right now,’ he said, as Long Beach Post reports.

Sims encouraged those in attendance to register to vote in the upcoming elections, while also calling for Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia to step down, referencing contributions the mayor has received from the local police union.

Protests have been ongoing in the US and in other parts of the world since the end of May following the death of Floyd, who was pinned down by a former police officer until he lost consciousness during an arrest over an alleged forged cheque.

His death served as a catalyst for the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, which seeks to put an end to racial injustice and police brutality disproportionately suffered by the Black community.

Since then, we have seen people from all walks of life, and every different kind of community, come together in aid of the same cause. The skating community are just one example of how people with a shared interest can come together and make something happen.