Gabby Petito: Coroner Confirms Cause Of Death

WFLA News Channel 8/YouTube/Find Gabby/Facebook

Final autopsy results have confirmed that Gabby Petito died as a result of strangulation.

During a press conference Dr. Brent Blue, who conducted the autopsy, said:

Advert 10

Cause of death by strangulation, the manner is homicide.

The Teton County, Wyoming coroner revealed that the main reason the cause of death took so long to be announced was that they ‘were very exacting in our examination and the detail that the examination was done. We were waiting for various specialists to help us in the investigation. It was just a matter of making sure we had everything right.’

Gabby Petito/Instagram

When asked if he believed that Brian Laundrie was involved in the homicide, Dr. Blue said he could not comment on who committed the act of strangling Gabby Petito, as he was only involved in determining cause and manner of death. He was not involved in investigating who committed the act.

Advert 10

Dr. Blue also could not comment on if the homicide had taken place at the location where the body was found. He also said he could not comment on the toxicology report from the autopsy as that was not public knowledge. He did however confirm that Gabby Petito was not pregnant.

When asked if the conclusion of strangulation was an ‘obvious’ decision, Dr. Blue said ‘Nothing is obvious in a situation like this. I can not go into detail about how we made those decisions.’

Dr. Blue also could not confirm if it was manual strangulation or if an item was used, as well as no determination on whether the strangulation was possibly accidental.

The news comes after Petito’s body was formally identified by the Teton County Coroner’s office two days after it was discovered in a wild camping area in Bridger-Teton National Forest, Wyoming. The initial autopsy results, released Tuesday September 21, had identified the manner of death as homicide.

Advert 10

Petito’s family responded to the news with a short statement on Facebook, posting, ‘Our hearts are broken…’ A lawyer for the family asked the media and the public for privacy as the family grieve, adding that a full statement would be published in due course.

Handout

Following the official confirmation of Petito’s death, FBI officers investigating the case confirmed that her partner, Brian Laundrie, remained a person of interest, and called on anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact a tipline.

Laundrie has been missing for more than two weeks, with officers in North Port, Florida having conducted an unsuccessful search for him in a nature reserve near his home. On the same day that Petito’s body was formally identified, FBI agents made a court-authorised search of his family’s home, and were seen removing several boxes and a car from the property.

Advert 10