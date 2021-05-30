Skin-Coloured ‘Equality Stamps’ Criticised For Pricing Darker Tones Cheaper Than Lighter

@Correos/Twitter

New so-called ‘equality stamps’ are receiving backlash after each tone has been priced differently.

The stamps have been introduced in Spain and were created to coincide with the anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

While the stamps were supposedly developed to ‘promote diversity, inclusion and equal rights’, critics have been quick to question the fact that the darker-toned stamps are priced cheaper than the lighter-toned ones.

The lightest stamp costs €1.60 (£1.38), while the the darkest is priced at €0.70 (60p).

The difference in price is explained in Spanish postal service Correos’s promotion video, but people still aren’t a fan of the new campaign.

Correos tweeted the announcement on Tuesday, May 25, writing, ‘As part of #EuropeanDiversityMonth, and coinciding with the first anniversary of the murder of #GeorgeFloyd, we are launching #EqualityStamps: A series of stamps that aims to shine a light on racial inequality and promote diversity, inclusion and equal rights.’

One critic replied to the tweet, ‘I do not believe that you have not noticed the difference in price in relation to colour. You have no idea what diversity and inclusion is. You have to read and observe a little more. Shame and grief. I hope you change it if you care about social justice.’

Meanwhile, someone else said, ‘This is what happens when campaigns are designed without diversity in teams and agencies. Not to mention using George Floyd’s # – a very low blow to amplify a most embarrassing message. This is perpetuating the status quo and nothing more.’

@Correos/Twitter

A third person wrote, ‘I thought it was a meme, but it is real. Aren’t all stamps supposed to cost the same regardless of colour? Tremendous sh*t they have done.’

Antumi Toasijé, a historian who chairs the government’s Council for the Elimination of Racial or Ethnic Discrimination, has also criticised the controversial campaign, and called for Correos to withdraw it.

He said in a tweet:

A campaign that outrages those it claims to defend is always a mistake. In the fight against racism, irony, double meanings and “even if it is badly spoken” do not help. We can all make mistakes, now it’s time to fix it: @Correos you must withdraw your campaign #EqualityStamps.

The campaign is also said to have had a mixed response with Spanish anti-racism activists, The Independent reports. While SOS Racism Federation backed it, the Madrid branch of the organisation didn’t.

SOS Racismo Madrid said the campaign ‘helps conceal the structural nature of racism and perpetuate the notion of Black inferiority’, writes The Independent.

Correos has said it will not comment on the controversy, Sky News reports.