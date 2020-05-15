Skydivers Survive Plummeting To The Earth After Their Parachutes Failed
Onlookers could only watch in horror as two skydivers with malfunctioning parachutes plummeted to the ground.
The pair’s nightmare unfolded on Wednesday, May 13, in Titusville, Florida. The two men, a skydiving instructor and student, leapt from the plane in a tandem jump from more than 10,000ft, however their fall quickly went haywire.
As they dived towards Earth, people on the ground managed to capture palm-sweating footage of them spinning and twirling through the air. After crashing into a tree in front of a Tennessee Street home, they were airlifted to hospital.
You can check out a local news report, with footage of the fall, below:
The incident took place at around 10.30. Witness Joshua Graham told WESH: ‘We thought at first it was a stunt. But when they started coming toward the ground we could tell that something wasn’t right because of how fast they were going.’
Christina Renfroe, who filmed the fall from a local park, told CNN:
They were flipping in circles going upside down, side to side for about 20 to 30 seconds. He then deployed his second chute and it caused them to spin, but they were no longer flipping. They made it, as that’s the most important thing.
In a Titusville Fire Department Facebook post, photos show the scene of the front yard in which they landed, with a huge branch on the grass that likely broke their fall before hitting the ground.
When paramedics and other emergency services arrived, Chief Greg Sutton Renfroe said the two unnamed men were alert and conscious, before being transported to the local trauma centre in critical condition.
The post explained:
Upon arrival, two patients were found on the ground in the front yard of a home. After assessment both were declared to be trauma alerts… both patients were transported to local trauma centers.
Great team work by our departments to get both patients out of the harness, packaged and treated while awaiting air transport.
A Titusville news release explained that a ‘preliminary investigation has revealed that the two victims, who were part of a tandem jump from a plane that originated at Dunn Airport, experienced a parachute malfunction’.
Local police say they divers originated from Dunn Airport, where Skydive Space Centre operates. The business’ owner Greg Nardi has since confirmed they’re looking into what happened but noted that all seemed okay upon take-off.
The incident remains under investigation by both the Titusville Police Department and Federal Aviation Administration.
