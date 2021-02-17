Slavery Reparations Could Have Reduced COVID Deaths In US, Harvard Study Says

PA Images

Slavery reparations designed to bridge the racial wealth gap caused by centuries of structural racism could have resulted in fewer Black people dying of COVID-19, a new study has suggested.

Researchers from Harvard University have shown that Black Americans are being disproportionately killed by the virus, partly due to socioeconomic conditions stemming from systemic racism.

The study claims that if the United States had paid reparations – government payments to the descendants of enslaved people – then the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 would have been far lower in these communities, and in the United States as a whole.

The study is based on a model that looks at how reparations might have enabled Black Americans to access better health care, housing, education and employment, thus reducing their risk of catching, becoming severely ill from, and dying of COVID-19. A team from Harvard Medical School and the Lancet Commission on Reparations and Redistributive Justice compared conditions in Louisiana – a state with higher than average racial segregation – with conditions in South Korea, a racially homogenous and relatively egalitarian country, to examine how race-based social structures impacted transmission rates.

The model found that it took Louisiana twice as long to drive the COVID-19 R- rate below one, and concluded that paying reparations to Black Americans could have reduced overall transmission in the state by up to two-thirds.

Over the past year, campaigners have warned that socioeconomic conditions can increase the risk the pandemic poses to certain groups, with Black people on average less likely to have health insurance, more likely to live in overcrowded housing, and more likely to be working in jobs that expose them to the virus. Black people are also statistically more likely to have pre-existing conditions like obesity, lung disease and diabetes that increase the risk of death from the virus. The result is that despite representing around 12% of the total US population, non-Hispanic Black Americans account for more than one-quarter of US COVID-19 deaths.

Study author Dr. Eugene Richardson, an assistant professor of global health and social medicine at Harvard Medical School, told CNN:

The effects of racial justice interventions on Black/white health disparities are rarely investigated, which forms part of how systemic racism is reproduced, Our study simply gives yet another example of how racism gets into people’s bodies and makes them sick, which can be added to this litany [of evidence for reparations].

In June, Dr Anthony Fauci confirmed that Black Americans were ‘suffering disproportionately’ from the pandemic, saying he ‘could not imagine’ that structural racism would not have increased the risk posed to the Black community by the virus. President Joe Biden has previously said that he is committed to ’embedding racial equality’ in his administration’s Covid-19 response.