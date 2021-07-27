Slipknot’s Songwriter And Founding Drummer Joey Jordison Dead At 46
Joey Jordison, founding member of Slipknot, has died at the age of 46.
As a founding member of Slipknot, Joey Jordison served as the band’s dummer as well as a contributing writer. He co-wrote many of the band’s most popular songs. He had left the band in 2013 after being with them for 18 years. At the time he wrote on Facebook, ‘I want to make it very clear that I DID NOT QUIT SLIPKNOT. This band has been my life for the last 18 years, and I would never abandon it, or my fans.’
During his career Jordison performed with a variety of prominent metal bands, including Rob Zombie, Metallica, Korn, Ministry, Otep and Satyricon. He also formed a numbed of projects, like Murderdolls, Scar the Martyr, Vimiv, and Sinsaenum.
According to a representative of his family, Jordison died in his sleep:
‘We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021.
‘Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.
‘The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time’
In recent years Jordison was battling a neurological disorder called transverse myelitis. This ultimately lead to losing his left leg. However as of 2018 it was reported that he had made a full recovery and was back playing again, this time in a band called Sinsaenum.
More info to follow.
