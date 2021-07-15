TikTok Smithy Family’s House Allegedly Set On Fire

thesmithyfamily/TikTok

The Smithy family had a lucky escape after their house went up in flames on Wednesday night, 14 July, with father Nick believing two arsonists to be behind the fire.

During a TikTok video on Thursday, Nick, assessing the aftermath and scraping the soot off the wall in his daughters’ room, said to the camera, ‘My girls were in this room. But that [doesn’t] matter to you, does it?’

Advert 10

‘One of you filmed while the other one dunnit,’ he continued. ‘I don’t think you realise the consequences of what you’ve done.’

He added:

It’s my little girls’ room man. They got it how they want it. I’ve worked so hard all my life to do the right thing.

Advert 10



In a TikTok video posted after they escaped the scene, Nick, speaking to the camera in the car outside the house, said that everybody was fine and had managed to escape their semi-detached family home, but warned that the ‘two people’ who did this could have killed his family and their neighbours.

‘We all got out the house okay. The kids are fine – Teddy’s fine, Jack and Amy are fine, me and Jess are fine, the dogs are okay,’ he said. But ‘the house ain’t okay’, he added, holding back the tears.

Advert 10

‘It’s unforgivable,’ Nick said at the end of the video.

Nick also posted a video of the family home, which was glowing orange with flames, and the car on the drive, which was burnt out and damaged beyond repair.

Advert 10

The London Fire Brigade responded to the incident.

“We were called to reports of a car alight that had spread up the outside of the house,” said Sub Officer Tim Sammons, who was at the scene.​

“There were a number of mobility scooters parked outside which had caught alight and were producing a large amount of smoke and flames.

“Everyone was out of the building before we arrived, and crews worked incredibly hard to prevent further damage to the inside of the property and to neighbouring properties.

Advert 10

“Our fire investigation dogs also attended to help identify any ignitable substances present.”

Nick’s partner Jess, the kids and the dogs went to a safe place for the night, Nick confirmed in the video. He stayed behind and slept in the car overnight as the fire brigade worked to put out the flames.

In a video update on Thursday morning, Nick said, ‘I got an hour and half’s kip outside the house.’ And even with no home, he couldn’t resist greeting the family’s followers with his famous catchphrase, ‘Good morning beautiful people’ – albeit understandably with a lot less enthusiasm than he usually has.

‘I can’t not do it [post on TikTok], it ain’t not in me to do it,’ he said. ‘So good morning beautiful people, I hope you have a good day,’ he said, before shutting the camera off. Nick sounded tired and deflated as he sent that quick message out to the family’s followers.

Nick and Jess Smithy and their kids, Jack, Amelia, Isabella and baby Teddy, and Jack’s girlfriend, Amy, are TikTok stars from London.

The Smithy Family TikTok account has 2.5 million followers, and makes people laugh with their lighthearted, fun and relatable videos of family life.The family is all about spreading a positive message and making people smile. They also do a lot of anti-bullying campaigning.

Fans of the Smithy family have rallied round to support them, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help them get back on their feet.

Nick’s videos since the fire have had thousands of comments from people offering their sympathy and support.

One user wrote, ‘Really don’t understand why anyone would do this to this lovely family, they are the most happy family I ever met. His kids are so lucky to have a dad like Nick, he’s the best and to people who done this hope u get locked up for life.’

Another said, ‘Why would anybody want to hurt this family it’s disgusting.’

‘I know it’s your family home mate [but] maybe it’s time to move, start again… so glad everyone is safe,’ commented another user. One user also advised Nick to stay off social media to protect his family.

‘If you need anything, just say,’ another wrote.