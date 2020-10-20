Smuggler Caught Hiding Almost A Kilogram Of Gold Up His Bum @ccphqrskochi/Twitter

Police in India arrested a man after he was found to be smuggling almost a kilogram of gold up his bum.

The man arrived at Kerala’s Kannur airport in India after travelling from Dubai on a GoAir flight, though he was caught by officials of the Air Intelligence Unit, who extracted numerous lumps of the precious metal from his body.

The state agency announced the bust last week, explaining the gold had been flattened and weighed a total of 972 grams. It’s unclear exactly what alerted authorities to the fact the man was smuggling items, but he is suspected to have been walking awkwardly as he attempted to carry his load.

Gold isn’t illegal, but the goods and services tax on gold in India is 18%, meaning it can be profitable for illegal networks to try and smuggle it in, The National reports.

The man’s attempt to hide gold up his bum was one of a number of smuggling efforts caught by officials in India recently – in fact, there was another person onboard the same GoAir flight found to be carrying gold.

The second bust weighed 1.47kg, though officials did not disclose the method through which that stash was concealed.

The following day saw more illegal activity, as the customs office seized 386g of gold from a passenger who landed in Kozhikode, or Calicut, from Sharjah. Though the passenger didn’t go to the extent of putting the metal inside their body, they did attempt to hide it from staff by putting it in their underwear.

Customs officials said hiding gold inside the body is rare, though travellers entering India have come up with a number of ways to try and conceal their gold and avoid tax, with passengers hiding it in chocolate boxes, purses, umbrellas and pens, among other items.

One attempt shared online last week saw lumps of gold in the form of E-shaped plates found inside the transformer of a toy microwave oven and inside a toy play house, while another passenger went down the rectum route by putting concealing the gold into four capsules, which they then inserted inside their body.

Within one week this month, several airports in India reported seizing gold between 300g and 3kg stuffed into capsules in paste form or lined in underwear. Smugglers have been arrested and subject to further investigation.