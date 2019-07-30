Snake Bites Man, So Man Bites Snake Right Back And Ends Up In Intensive Care

There are codes that dictate social conduct between friends. For example, if slap your mate in the balls, you should expect one back; returning the world to proper balance.

So, it’s only fair that an Indian man chewed up a snake after it had the audacity to bite him.

Raj Kumar, from Etah in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, was chilling out at home with an alcoholic beverage, when a snake slithered in and bit him. According to Kumar’s father, Babu Ram, his son was a little drunk when the face-off took place.

As reported by The Independent, Babu Ram said:

A snake bit him. So, in turn, he bit it and chewed it into pieces. My son was drunk … he bit the snake and crunched it into pieces.

After Kumar drunkenly munched the reptile, his family took him to hospital, along with the chewed up snake to show the doctors. He is currently in critical condition, after being moved to another hospital for treatment.

The reptile that bit him was reported to be a rat snake; not usually regarded as venomous by experts. The family reportedly cremated the snake following the incident.

Kumar’s doctor, NP Singh, said he’d never seen anything like it.

NP Singh said:

This is definitely weird. I’ve seen people coming in with snakebites, but never somebody who bit a snake and then brought it with him in a bag.

Shockingly, this is not the first time a man has took revenge upon a snake. Last month, a 60-year-old Indian man was killed by a reptile bite in the Gujarat state; but just before he passed away, he bit the snake himself and killed it.

According to the World Health Organisation, around 5.4 million people are bit by snakes every year, with around 81,000 to 138,000 people dying each year because of the slithery reptiles.

