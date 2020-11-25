Snake-Sized Toxic Worms And Dog-Sized Lizards Invading US States

Wikimedia Commons

We’re nearing the finishing line of 2020, and you would think we’re more than due a bit of a breather.

However, it would appear that this dustbin fire of a year is determined to perplex and terrify us right up until the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, and I regret to inform you that snake-sized toxic worms and dog-sized lizards are now invading various US states.

Two separate but equally alarming reports have landed. One tells of more than 100 sightings of flat-headed worms in northern and western parts of Georgia, some which are one-foot long. The other tells of a type of lizard, capable of growing up to four-foot long, which has started invading various states.

As reported by CNN, these disquietingly snake-like worms are referred to as either shovel-headed garden worms or hammerhead worms, named as such on account of their half-moon-shaped heads.

University of Georgia Agriculture Extension Agent James Murphy told CNN that these are carnivorous worms – gulp– that primarily feast upon earthworms. However, they have also been known to ‘prey on other soil-dwelling invertebrates’.

Bizarrely, their mouths are located halfway down the bottom surface of their bodies as opposed to on their heads. To make matters even more unnerving, they reportedly also produce tetrodotoxin, the same deadly neurotoxin released by pufferfish.

Although there is currently isn’t enough research about why exactly these worms produce toxins, it’s thought it might assist them in catching prey or to avoiding being preyed on themselves.

Thankfully, it would appear that the worms don’t secrete enough of the toxin through their skin for this to be dangerous, however Murphy has urged people to exercise caution, due to how dangerous tetrodotoxin can be.

People are advised against touching the worms with their hands, and on occasions where the worms have to be dispatched, people are advised to use hot water or put them inside dry paper towels to desiccate them.

However, this is apparently not advised as a means of killing them, as they can – and please brace yourself for a shudder here – reproduce from cut body sections.

Murphy told CNN that these recent sightings could be due to ‘people having greater access to cameras and identification resources’, however he has also suggested that factors such as climate change and human migration could be at play here:

Since these worms are often spread through soil, it is possible that an influx of exotic plants into an area along with rising temperatures could lead to increased populations.

The aforementioned four-foot lizard is known as the black and white tegu, and is native to South America. This creature came to the US via the exotic pet trade, and has previously been spotted in Florida. Now, sightings have been reported in South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas and Georgia.

As reported by the National Geographic, these reptiles pose a threat to both farmers and native species, and are said to be very difficult to get under control once they’ve taken hold in an area.

Tegus will consume any fruit or vegetable grown close to the ground, as well as the eggs of ground-nesting animals. If they can fit them in their mouth, they’ll even eat the animals themselves.

Endangered turtles, snakes, alligators and crocodiles are said to be especially at risk from these omnivorous creatures.

Amy Yackel Adams, a biologist with the US Geological Survey, told the National Geographic that she believes the problem with the black and white tegus is worsening, with ‘the potential for a very large population in the wild’ should more animals be released.

I’m honestly not sure which one of these beasties I’d rather face…