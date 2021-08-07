Snickers Drops Homophobic Advert Following Backlash

Mars Incorporated

Snickers has dropped its controversial new advert after it came under fire online last week, with many people branding it as homophobic.

The chocolate bar brand is known for its ‘you’re not you when you’re hungry’ slogan, something which is used in the controversial advert.

Usually, these adverts are quite entertaining having featured the likes of Rowan Atkinson in the past, but this Spanish edition has fallen flat, with many calling for a boycott of the brand after viewing the ad.

In the commercial, Spanish influencer Aless Gibaja can be seen asking for a drink at a bar when the barman offers him some Snickers ice cream. Upon eating it, Gibaja is then transformed from his usual flamboyant self, into a more stereotypically masculine guy with a beard and low voice.

See it here:

People have since taken to social media to criticise the commercial. The State Federation of Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals tweeted, ‘It is shameful and regrettable that at this point there are companies that continue to perpetuate stereotypes and promote homophobia.’

Spain’s equality minister, Irene Montero, echoed similar sentiments, writing:

I wonder to whom it might seem like a good idea to use homophobia as a business strategy. Our society is diverse and tolerant. Hopefully those who have the power to make decisions about what we see and hear in commercials and TV shows will learn to be too.

Meanwhile, another advert-watcher said they were ‘sickened’ by it, writing ‘Working in a marketing driven organisation I know this would have had multiple levels of exec sign off during creative review before being released. What is wrong with the people who thought this was ok? I feel sickened and heartbroken.’

Another person tweeted, ‘It is very bizarre that this ran in Spain which was one of the first countries to recognize same sex marriage and where the LGBTQ+ community, at least in the cities, seems quite comfortable. Did they think it was funny?’

Snickers Spain has since pulled the advert and apologised for ‘any misunderstanding’ surrounding it.

In addition to this, a spokesperson for parent company Mars Incorporated said, as per BBC News:

We take equal rights and inclusion seriously, we want a world where everybody is free to be themselves and we believe that as an employer and advertiser we have a role and a responsibility to play our part in creating that world.

It also admitted it had ‘got it wrong’ with the controversial advert.