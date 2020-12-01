Sniper Who Saved Lives Of 12 Soldiers Had No Idea He Broke World Record For Longest Kill

UNILAD/Pexels

A former sniper in the British Army unknowingly broke a world record when he shot and killed two Taliban members from a distance of 2,475 metres (2,707 yards).

Craig Harrison recounted the story of one of his most dangerous missions, in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan, in which he saved the lives of 12 soldiers.

He said: ‘I looked up and I could see two guys with a PKM belt-fed Russian machine gun and they were hammering down on the lads.

‘It was a long way. It was 2,475 metres away, which is just over a mile and a half and my rifle only shoots 1,500 metres,’ Harrison told UNILAD.

Watch the full interview here:

‘It took me nine shots to get there, because I was bracketing – what bracketing is, is that you fire the first shot, see where it lands, add a bit more on, add a bit more on, add a bit more on, until you hit it,’ he added.

Once close enough, Harrison shot four times, killing both Taliban gunmen.

Unbeknown to him at the time, he had set a new record. Harrison’s shots were almost 50 metres further than the previous confirmed longest kill, which took place in Afghanistan in 2002.

UNILAD

When asked is he felt proud of his achievement, Harrison said: ‘No, not at all. Doing my job, trying to save 12 guys. That was it.’

Harrison also spoke about his first mission in a desolate desert in Iraq and his struggled with PTSD.

After completing his first kill, he remembers being thanked and congratulated on the ‘good shot’.

‘But you just killed someone. It took easily a week to realise no one’s gonna tap on my shoulder and say ‘can we have a quick word, you’ve done something wrong’,’ he said.

UNILAD

Before carrying out each kill, Harrison said the first job of a sniper if to gather ‘lifetime’ information of the battlefield. This means watching your targets for several days and getting to know their routines.

‘But, when you do take the target out, you’re killing Bob. You’ve made a name up for him the last four days,’ he said.

Since setting the record in 2009, Harrison’s shots are now the third-longest confirmed kills.

The former sniper is currently raising money to launch the Maverick Survival School, which aims to provide an escape for anybody who’s struggling with PTSD.

You can donate to the school here.