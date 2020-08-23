unilad
Snow Falls In Parts Of Australia For First Time In 15 Years

by : Emily Brown on : 23 Aug 2020 13:20
A lucky few Australian residents are experiencing snow for the first time in 15 years thanks to an Antarctic weather system which blew into the country. 

Antarctic air managed to reach Australia’s south-east regions yesterday, August 22, triggering snowfall in low altitudes across New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, the Australia Capital Territory and the island state of Tasmania.

It is currently late winter Down Under, but snow is still rare at this time of year and yesterday’s snowfall marks the first time in 15 years that areas 300m above sea level have seen the frosty sight, making it a first for children in the regions.

Excited residents flooded social media with pictures of the white landscape, with some showing a light showering of snowflakes while others showed off their snowmen and shared pictures playing in deeper drifts.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it had seen a few ‘rogue flakes’ land on Parliament House in the nation’s capital, Canberra, and said that more than one metre (3.3ft) of snow had fallen in a number of alpine regions, with the cold weather likely to remain for several days.

The rare event led to the closure of some roads, though residents didn’t seem to mind the interruption. Raj Kumar told the Seven Network he had travelled from Sydney with his family to see the snow in the town of Oberon in NSW’s Blue Mountains, and described the sight as ‘awesome’, Reuters reports.

Images show local wildlife out and about among the snow-covered ground, making a difference from the dry, hazy temperatures they’re usually spotted in.

