Snow To Sweep Across UK As Brits Prepare For ‘Coldest Night Of The Year’

Alamy

Snowfalls of up to six inches are predicted to sweep across parts of the UK today, January 6.

The list for ‘coldest night of the year’ is pretty short at the moment considering we’re not even a week into 2022, but as temperatures dropped to -12°C in some parts of the UK last night it was certainly an early contender.

Brits woke up this morning to frosty conditions and the cold weather is set to continue as forecasts predict showers of sleet, hail and snow.

Alamy

Tonight is set to be another cold one, as parts of the UK are facing up to six inches of snow in the coming hours as weather warnings have been issued for Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England, per The Sun.

All of this comes with the warning that ‘difficult driving conditions’ are likely across large parts of the UK and that ‘disruption to travel on Friday morning’ is a possibility.

The Met Office is predicting ‘frequent sleet, hail and snow showers’ between 8.00pm on Thursday evening and 11.00am on Friday morning, January 7, so Brits could wake up to snow tomorrow morning, Sky News reports.

Some parts of Scotland and northern England could get an early taste of snow, as a yellow weather warning for snowfall between 10.00am and 4.00pm today has been issued.

The Met Office also gave a further yellow weather warning for snow and ice, warning the public that they could face ‘brief power outages’ due to ‘isolated lightning strikes’ and risked injury travelling on icy paths and roads.

Alamy

According to the MailOnline, there is even the possibility for ‘thundersnow’ weather conditions, which means a thunderstorm with snow instead of rain, in the north of England.

Forecasters predict that many places will see at least an hour or two of snowfall over the warning periods, with the possibility of more for those living in higher parts of the UK.

Those hoping to enjoy the wintry weather may not have long however, as by Saturday a new front of rain is expected to come in and see the snows retreat or turn into unappealing slush.