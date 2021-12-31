‘Snowbomb’ Set To Blast The UK With 11 Inches Of Snow

Alamy

The UK is set to be hit with a ‘snowbomb’ that could see a possible 11 inches of snow in some areas.

It may not have been a white Christmas, but you could be getting a snowy start to the New Year, as a ‘snowbomb‘ is the anticipated result of a new Atlantic storm.

Advert 10

After a series of weather warnings and Storms Arwen and Barra, the weather may have felt much milder, with today even being predicted as the warmest New Year’s Eve on record, however, Jack Frost is fighting back.

Some areas in the North of the UK are even expected as possibly getting around 10 inches of snow.

By midnight on January 12, WXCharts anticipates that Newcastle and Northumberland will get snowed under, as will parts of Scotland, The Sun reports.

Advert 10

As temperatures plunge back to below zero, areas such as the Highlands are expected as seeing five inches of snow, with Manchester, Wales and the Midlands also noted as possibly getting a sprinkling of around 4cm by January 14.

By 6am on January 14, areas in the north of Scotland are anticipated as receiving 11 inches, while Manchester, Edinburgh and Cumbria could see a total of 4cm too.

However, the South East of England and London may miss out.

Alamy

Advert 10

Reflecting on this December’s weather, Craig Snell, a forecaster for the Met Office, noted how dull the weather has been after less than 27 hours of sunshine were seen over a period of 30 days.

He explained:

One of the reasons we’re getting the dull weather is the fact that it’s been so mild. We’re drawing in south-westerly wind from the Atlantic and it’s also drawing in a lot of moisture. It keeps us warm but it also produces a lot of cloud.

However, British Weather Service’s Jim Dale noted that the mild weather is expected to ‘last for five days, after which we expect to pay for it with the cold to return’.

Advert 10

Alamy

Much of January is anticipated as being chilly, with Leon Brown, the head of meteorological operations at The Weather Company’s Weather Channel arm, explaining that snow and ice is forecast for ’20 to 25 more days’ in Northern England and Scotland, alongside ’10 to 15 more days in the South’.

He predicted, ‘Later in January has potential for cold conditions, with a longer cold spell possible in February, and -12C is likely.’