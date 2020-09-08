Social Gatherings Of More Than Six To Be Banned From Monday
From Monday, September 14 onwards, social gatherings of over six people will be banned in England.
This decision marks the biggest coronavirus crackdown imposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson since the easing of lockdown restrictions.
This ban will be applicable to both indoor and outdoor gatherings, and will include gatherings taking place at parks, pubs and restaurants as well as private homes.
First time offenders will be handed a fine of £100. This fine will then double upon each additional repeat offence, up to a sum of £3,200.
Several exemptions will apply to these new rules, with households and support bubbles larger than six people remaining unaffected.
It’s anticipated that Prime Minister Johnson will deliver further details at a Downing Street news conference on Wednesday, September 9.
In a preview of his address, Prime Minister Johnson said:
We need to act now to stop the virus spreading. So we are simplifying and strengthening the rules on social contact – making them easier to understand and for the police to enforce.
It is absolutely critical that people now abide by these rules and remember the basics – washing your hands, covering your face, keeping space from others, and getting a test if you have symptoms.
Those who gather in a group larger than seven people will risk ‘being dispersed by police or fined for non-compliance’.
Previous guidance stipulated that up to six people from different households – or up to 30 people from two households – could gather together.
These new measures have been announced following a ‘sharp rise’ in coronavirus cases. As per BBC News, 8,396 new cases have been reported since Sunday, September 6, with 2,460 new cases reported on Tuesday, September 8 alone.
This news comes after England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van Tam warned that people have ‘relaxed too much’ over the summer, stating ‘we have got to start taking this very seriously again’.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
