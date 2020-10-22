Social Workers Can Now Deny Services To Disabled And LGBTQ+ Clients In Texas PA Images

In a huge blow to fundamental rights, social workers in Texas have been given the right to turn away clients because of their sexual orientation, gender identity or any disabilities they may have.

The Texan State Board of Social Work Examiners has come under fire for unanimously voting to eliminate sexual orientation, gender identity and disability from the non-discrimination clause of its code of conduct.

The National Association of Social Workers (NASW) has hit out at the organisation for opting to follow recommendations set out by Texas Governor Greg Abbott instead of gathering public opinion.

Will Francis, director of the Texas chapter of the NASW, describe the move as ‘disturbing, even if it’s unintentional’.

‘They created space for people to get the impression that this is allowed now. What the governor has done is put people with disabilities at risk for discrimination for no reason,’ he told AP, as per Complex.

Meanwhile, US Representative and former social worker Sylvia Garcia has urged the board to reverse its decision.

‘As a former social worker, I’m appalled by the new rule the Texas State Board of Social Work Examiners approved last week. In the middle of a life-threatening, unprecedented pandemic, no one should be denied services for who they are,’ she wrote on Twitter.

‘This rule change was rushed without input from professional social workers. I hope the Governor and the Board will recogniae the terrible repercussions this will have on the safety and well-being of some Texans in the state and will reverse this decision immediately,’ she added.

Abbott’s team has defended the recommendation, saying it was simply put in place so its rules are in line with those set out in the Texas Occupations Code, which is what determines how social workers can be disciplined by the state.

A spokesperson for his office said:

It’s not surprising that a board would align its rules with statutes passed by the Legislature.

Equality Texas, Transgender Education Network of Texas, Texas Freedom Network, and a number of different advocacy groups have all written a joint statement denouncing the board’s vote.

Texas Freedom Network president Kathy Miller said in the release:

Pro-discrimination groups couldn’t get this passed into law, but Gov. Abbott has done their bidding by pushing it through administratively in an obscure meeting when he thought few people were watching.

The vote took place on Monday during a meeting with the Texas Behavioural Health Executive Council, which oversees regulatory agencies for professions related to mental health.

