Soldier Suspended After Being Charged With Assaulting Black Man For ‘Being In Wrong Neighbourhood’

@ShadaeMccallum/Twitter, Richland County Sheriff's Office

The US soldier who shoved and intimidated a young Black man earlier this week, has been suspended from him job as a drill sergeant.

Footage of 42-year-old Jonathan Pentland was captured on camera, as he followed and aggressively threatened Deandre to get out of the area, saying: ‘You’re in the wrong neighbourhood, motherf*cker!’, in an altercation that took place outside his home in the area of Summit, South Carolina, on Monday, April 12.

Advert 10

The short clip was uploaded to Twitter the day after, where it was shared tens of thousands of times and has received millions of views, whereby the man was quickly identified as Pentland and his superiors (as well as local police) were informed of the incident.

Now, Pentland has been formally suspended from his job a Fort Jackson after being charged on April 14 for third-degree assault, the MailOnline reports.

A Fort Jackson spokesperson confirmed yesterday that he had in fact been suspended from duties until the matter was resolved by the Department of Justice, with Commander Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, Jr. offering his comment on the incident: ‘Soldier conduct on and off duty must be exemplary to retain the trust of our communities and our nation,’ he said.

Advert 10

‘Fort Jackson continues to work with and support Sheriff Lott, our local law enforcement professionals, and community & civil leadership as this case moves forward.’

Not long after the two-and-a-half-minute clip went viral, Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside the man’s home to voice their displeasure in his actions. Dozens stood at the end of his driveway and made themselves known.

The crowd, hurt and angry, chanted things like ‘no justice, no peace’ and a woman in one video that’s circulating can be heard saying: ‘We just want to talk, we want to understand some things, that’s it.’

Advert 10

Police confirmed on Wednesday that Pentland’s family had been moved from their home out of concerns for their safety. However, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department stated that Jonathan Partland himself had not been temporarily re-homed but could not vouch for his whereabouts.

After his arrest, Pentland faces up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine if he’s found guilty. He was seen pushing Deandre and according to an eye witness destroyed the young man’s mobile phone – after he slapped it out of his hand and cracked the screen – during the aggressive encounter.